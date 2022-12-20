CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rollover crash along Route 481 in Clay is causing traffic backups during the evening commute on Tuesday, December 20.

911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes and prompted emergency crews to close the northbound lanes while the scene was cleared.

NewsChannel 9 is told that there were no serious injuries and the cause of the accident is still being looked into.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.