Rollover crash leaves one dead in East Syracuse Sunday morning

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Sunday morning on the railroad tracks at East Manlius Street and Hartwell Avenue in the Village of East Syracuse, police say.

A gray Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck left the roadway at the corner of the two streets and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, officials say. The driver was the only person in the truck.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by EAVES ambulance.

The DeWitt Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash and said they will release further information once family is notified and when new information is available.

