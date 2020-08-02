Rome apartment fire injures one, causes damage to several apartments

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Rome late Sunday morning.

According to the Rome Police Department, officers arrived at the Madison Plaza Apartments located at 100 North Madison St. at around 11:57 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, the Rome Fire Department tried to rescue a man who was standing on his balcony, but the man resisted the firefighters attempt to save him.

After the fire was extinguished, the man was taken inside the apartment complex and escorted out of the building by police.

Police say the man on the balcony appeared to be emotionally disturbed, and he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and medical treatment for minor burns to his arm.

No other injuries were reported, but apartment 713 suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Several additional apartments also suffered damage from the blaze.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Police say criminal charges are possible at the conclusion of the investigation.