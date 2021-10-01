Rome Central School District parents frustrated that kids have to learn remotely

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Rome City School District sent out an email to parents on Thursday September 30, saying their children would learn remotely from October 1 until October 12. Parents told NewsChannel 9 they’re frustrated with this move.

The district sited the school bus driver shortage due to COVID-19 for this decision. Emily Wilkinsky has two kids who go to Ridge Mills Elementary School.

“It was just shocking to get this news last minute, and to scramble and the teachers to have to scramble for resources for the following week in the middle of their school day when the children are supposed to be in school learning,” Wilkinsky said.

Wilkinsky said she had to flip a switch like many other parents. “For the parents to have to take off work and to consider other options for childcare, and now they have their kids home all day, it’s just it was very abrupt.”

Jessica Medicis also has two kids who go to Ridge Mills. “My daughter is in second grade, she’s much more self sufficient and she’s able to get on so she knows what she’s doing. My son, he has a little bit more special needs, so I have to be on him every single second and I have twins almost six month old, so I’m kind of juggling holding them and getting them to stop crying,” Medicis said.

The school district, staff, and parents didn’t plan for this change. “Schedules are so important to them so ripping that schedule from elementary school kids was difficult, waking up and eating breakfast, and they wanted to go to school so they were just a little sad,” said Medicis.

Wilkinsky said she hopes the issue is resolved sooner rather than later. “This issue needs to be solved, the children need to be in school, we are the only district around that is fully remote right now.”