Rome fire victims identified

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV0 — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified a family of four who was killed in a fire on Rome Oriskany Road on Tuesday night.
The victims were positively identified by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office as:
- Richard C. Davis, 79
- Johanna M. Davis, 79
- Richard C. Davis, 50
- Tina M. Davis, 59
