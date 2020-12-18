Rome fire victims identified

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV0 — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified a family of four who was killed in a fire on Rome Oriskany Road on Tuesday night.

The victims were positively identified by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office as:

  • Richard C. Davis, 79
  • Johanna M. Davis, 79
  • Richard C. Davis, 50
  • Tina M. Davis, 59

