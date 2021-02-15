Rome Health easing visitation restrictions as COVID numbers fall

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Declining new COVID cases in Oneida County means one hospital is easing restrictions. Rome Health is now allowing limited visiting hours seven days a week, but there are still some exceptions, like visitors must be 18 years or older.

The hospital says it recognizes that the separation of patients and their loved ones during a hospitalization can cause significant stress and anxiety, so they’re working to keep everyone safe through this process.

Visitors are still not allowed at the nursing home.