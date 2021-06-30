Rome Health to host career fair July 28

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those in CNY looking for work might be interested in a career fair hosted by Rome Health Wednesday, July 28.

The fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital where applicants can interview for open positions both clinical and non-clinical.

“With enhanced unemployment benefits ending soon, we want to make it easy for people to secure their future and start a new career at Rome Health,” said Human Resources Director Michelle Podeswik.

For candidates that get hired at the fair, they will have the opportunity to take a physical, participate in a drug screening and complete their employment paperwork. Thanks to that process, hires could start as early as Monday, August 23.

“At Rome Health, we have several entry-level positions available. We’ll train you for positions in food service, patient registration, building services and other support areas,” Podeswik said.

The hospital also has open positions in IT, nursing, therapy and other clinical areas. Sign-on bonuses are available for some positions, including registered nurses and certified nurse assistants.

To learn more, call 315.338.7290.