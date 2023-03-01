ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was hit in a crosswalk during a hit-and-run in Rome, N.Y. on Wednesday, March 1.

The City of Rome Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Black River Boulevard at approximately 12:07 p.m. for a report of a car and pedestrian hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

After the initial investigation, Rome officers learned the adult male pedestrian was using the crosswalk on Black River Boulevard when he was struck by a silver SUV traveling southbound. The SUV immediately left the scene of the crash after hitting the victim.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The vehicle and its driver have not yet been located.

This section of Black River Boulevard remains closed to traffic as investigators and the Accident Reconstruction Unit continue to collect evidence.

This crash remains under investigation.

Photo provided by City of Rome Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rome Police Department through the TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or online.