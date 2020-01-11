ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital put new restrictions in place, all in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu.
New restrictions only allow a maximum of two visitors per patient at any one time, and children ages 14 and under are not allowed.
Visitors must also use hand sanitizer when they enter and when they leave the facility.
The flu season hit early and cases are on the rise.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rome hospital puts visitor restrictions in place to stop the spread of the flu
- Syracuse teen sentenced in homicide case
- WATCH: Temperatures soar Saturday with scattered showers
- 49ers’ Robert Saleh focused on playoffs despite recent interview with Browns
- Pompeo: US troops ‘to continue mission’ in Iraq
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App