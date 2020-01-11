Closings
Rome hospital puts visitor restrictions in place to stop the spread of the flu

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital put new restrictions in place, all in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu.

New restrictions only allow a maximum of two visitors per patient at any one time, and children ages 14 and under are not allowed.

Visitors must also use hand sanitizer when they enter and when they leave the facility.

The flu season hit early and cases are on the rise.

