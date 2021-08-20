Rome in clean up mode after Thursday floods

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Friday morning, business and residents in the city of Rome were cleaning up after Thursday’s heavy rain.

The Mayor, Jacqueline Izzo, declared a state of emergency Thursday night after the city flooded. The Mohawk river overflowed and many areas surrounding it were under water.

Shannon Vargas and her family have lived on River Street for six years, and now they don’t know if they’ll ever be able to return.

“We felt really safe in our house and all of a sudden it was just ripped away because of a really bad storm.”

Vargas said her kids were playing outside, and then five minutes later the water was up to her porch.

Tangles Salon on E. Dominick Street also flooded. The owner said all they’ve been doing is cleaning up.

“We came in, we’re bleaching everything down for now, so we can figure out what we’re going to have to do for a more permanent option because we have a lot of water damage”, said Erin Weldon.

Mayor Izzo started her Friday doing damage control. “We’re going to be in disaster recovery mode for the rest of the weekend at least, we need to help people get back to their homes but that’s going to be an arduous process.”

After that, they’ll asses and look at any financial assistance they can get. Izzo says they’re reaching out to FEMA.

Vargas said, she’s not sure what they’ll do. “It’s stressful, my anxiety is definitely through the roof, I have no clue, I mean it’s not the best area but we could afford to live here and we’re looking at places that are twice as much, for what we got here.”

The mayor said they will be accepting donations, to coordinate call the mayor’s office at (315) 339-7676.