Rome man accused of killing his wife appears back in court

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome man accused of killing his wife before leaving her body in a dumpster was back in Oneida County Court on Thursday.
Jason D’Avolio’s hearing on Thursday was to decide if statements he made can be used at trial.
D’Avolio is accused of shooting his wife in the back of the head before dumping her body in late July.
He originally plead not guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, and rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.
