ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A Rome man faces several charges after allegedly throwing a rock at the Rome Police Department station windows, then attacking officers with a pipe.

At approximately 8:39 am on Monday, October 2, the suspect — 43-year-old Donald Kerber of Rome was riding a bicycle on the 300 block of James Street in the City of Rome. Police say Kerber then approached the front steps of the Rome Police Department and threw a rock through a window, causing it to shatter.

Kerber then continued to ride his bicycle northbound. Officers located Kerber and engaged in a pursuit. During the pursuit, Kerber allegedly began to swing a pipe in an attempt to hit the officers. A struggle began, during which officers say they found an unsheathed knife in Kerber’s pocket.

Kerber was subsequently arrested and transported to Rome Police Headquarters. He is being charged with third-degree Criminal Mischief, a felony, Resisting Arrest and second-degree Menacing, both misdemeanors.

Kerber also appeared on an active Rome City Court Arrest Warrant regarding a codes violation.

The Rome Police are asking the public for any information about this case. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Rome Police Department TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also contact the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or access the website at p3tips.com.