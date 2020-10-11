Rome man arrested for allegedly stealing credit card, makes $1,600 worth of purchases

FILE – This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. Visa is purchasing the financial technology company Plaid for $5.3 billion, a major push by the payment processing giant into other types of money transfer systems outside of Visa’s traditional credit and debit card business. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a credit card in early October and made $1,600 worth of purchases.

According to State Police, someone reported that their debit was missing on Wednesday, October 7. According to the complainant the last time they had their credit card was on October 1 at a Dollar Tree.

The person reporting the incident said they cancelled their card later in the day on October 1, but the bank informed them that over $1,600 worth of purchases were already made.

State police say video footage led troopers Patrick Morrissey, 36 of Rome. Morrissey was arrested on Thursday, October 8 and charged with 4th degree possession of stolen property and 2nd degree identity theft.

Morrissey was issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Rome Court on November 17.