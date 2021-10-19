Rome man charged with two counts of murder, state police say

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man was charged with two counts of murder Monday after police found two people on his property deceased with stab wounds, officials said.

State Police were dispatched to 5959 Old Oneida Road in the Outer District of Rome to check the welfare of a person who was standing at the edge of his driveway and appeared to be covered in blood, State Police said.

When troopers arrived, they located a male, later identified as Kyle Kirk with blood on his clothing, officials said.

As troopers and EMS were interviewing Kyle, they discovered a male lying across the driveway suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to officials.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Howard J. Kirk III who resides at the residence in a trailer located in the rear of the property, officials said. Mr. Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

As troopers began to check the trailer for any other victims inside, they discovered a 53-year-old female, Amanda L. Osborne, who also resides at the residence deceased from apparent stab wounds, State Police said.

Investigators arrested and charged 30-year-old Kyle J. Kirk from that residence with two counts of murder in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The investigation is ongoing.