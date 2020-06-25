Rome man killed in North Country accident

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man is dead and his brother injured after their boat sunk in the Stillwater Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in the Town of Webb said Jerry Jennings, 69, of Rome died and his brother, Calvin Jennings, 67, was injured.

Police believe that the brothers had been in the water for two to three hours before another boater picked them up.

Calvin was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with hypothermia.