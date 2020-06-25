ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome man is dead and his brother injured after their boat sunk in the Stillwater Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon.
Police in the Town of Webb said Jerry Jennings, 69, of Rome died and his brother, Calvin Jennings, 67, was injured.
Police believe that the brothers had been in the water for two to three hours before another boater picked them up.
Calvin was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with hypothermia.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 3 workers hurt in construction accident in Jefferson County
- NY DEC warns New Yorkers to be extra careful when burning wood, brush outdoors
- Family Healthcast: Coronavirus cases spiking across the country
- WATCH: Showers and storms taper leaving us with a quiet night
- Rome man killed in North Country accident
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App