ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, state police say 40-year old Wilfredo Cotto Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for second degree murder. He’s suspected of shooting Benjamin Davis last November at the Red Carpet Inn in Rome.

Investigators ruled Davis’s death a homicide, and they say he had been shot multiple times at that hotel. Cotto Jr. is scheduled to appear virtually for his arraignment in Oneida County Court on Monday.