Rome man with multiple warrants arrested after damaging cars and selling its parts

Local News
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Rome man with multiple arrest warrants has been charged after New York State Police say he damaged people’s vehicles, stole their catalytic converters, and sold the parts to scrap yards.

State Police in Oneida arrested Richard Tennant Junior, 26, after a two-month investigation. He was found during a traffic stop in the Town of Marcy.

Tennant is charged with criminal mischief and grand larceny.

Police say he’s been on the run after having warrants from the city of Utica, Rome, and Oneida.

Tennant is due back in Rome city court at a later date.

