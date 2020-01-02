ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Jackie Izzo was sworn in Thursday for her second term leading the city of Rome.
The Republican was first elected in 2015 and became the first woman to be mayor of Rome.
During that first term, the City was awarded a $10 million downtown revitalization grant from New York State.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Holiday Heroes Blood Drive collects enough units to save over 600 lives
- Rome Mayor Izzo sworn in for second term
- Brewerton’s beloved light show won’t continue on Jacob Lane
- WATCH: Mild weather continues, rain is spotty Friday
- Family Healthcast: 1/2/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App