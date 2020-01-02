Rome Mayor Izzo sworn in for second term

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Jackie Izzo was sworn in Thursday for her second term leading the city of Rome.

The Republican was first elected in 2015 and became the first woman to be mayor of Rome.

During that first term, the City was awarded a $10 million downtown revitalization grant from New York State.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9