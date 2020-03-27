Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Rome Memorial Hospital accepting donations of personal protective equipment

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Central New York, Rome Memorial Hospital has received an outpouring of support from community members wishing to help.

The hospital is accepting donations of personal protective equipment to supplement its supply.

The hospital is currently accepting disposable face masks, latex-free gloves, medical gowns, face shields and goggles.

All items that are donated must be new.

When items are delivered, you should include a note with the donor’s name, contact information and amount of items.

Anyone wishing to donate PPE gear can contact the hospital directly by calling (315) 338-7222.

