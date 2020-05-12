ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital is conducting a free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Tuesday after a worker at LaRoma Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue tested positive.
The clinic will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chestnut Commons in Rome.
Another clinic will be held on Thursday.
The Oneida County Health Department said people who ordered take-out from the restaurant between April 27 and May 4 could have been exposed.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rome Memorial Hospital holding free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic
- WATCH: Still cool into the midweek with frost threats for CNY
- Presidential election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?
- Onondaga County searching for possible venues to host High School graduation ceremonies
- Auburn woman accused of breaking into dealerships, stealing cars
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App