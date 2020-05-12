Rome Memorial Hospital holding free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital is conducting a free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Tuesday after a worker at LaRoma Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue tested positive.

The clinic will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chestnut Commons in Rome.

Another clinic will be held on Thursday.

The Oneida County Health Department said people who ordered take-out from the restaurant between April 27 and May 4 could have been exposed.