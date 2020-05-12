Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Rome Memorial Hospital holding free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital is conducting a free drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on Tuesday after a worker at LaRoma Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue tested positive.

The clinic will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chestnut Commons in Rome.

Another clinic will be held on Thursday.

The Oneida County Health Department said people who ordered take-out from the restaurant between April 27 and May 4 could have been exposed.

