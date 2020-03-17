Rome Memorial Hospital opens COVID-19 testing station

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital now has a temporary collection station for COVID-19 testing.

But this is open only by appointment.

To get an appointment you must contact your health care provider.

Physicians will then contact the Oneida County Health Department with referrals for patients who meet the appropriate CDC guidelines.

After that, the health department will set up an appointment with the hospital.

The testing is being done at Chestnut Commons at 109 East Chestnut Street.

