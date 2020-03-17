Closings
There are currently 79 active closings. Click for more details.

Rome Memorial Hospital opens COVID-19 testing station

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In a practice run, Amy Samson, RN collects a COVID-19 sample. (Rome Memorial Hospital Photo)

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital now has a temporary collection station for COVID-19 testing.

But this is open only by appointment.

To get an appointment you must contact your health care provider.

Physicians will then contact the Oneida County Health Department with referrals for patients who meet the appropriate CDC guidelines.

After that, the health department will set up an appointment with the hospital.

The testing is being done at Chestnut Commons at 109 East Chestnut Street.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected