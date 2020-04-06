Rome Memorial Hospital thankful for PPE donations, still accepting more

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital officials said the hospital is grateful for donations to help protect staff from COVID-19.

Officials also said the donations have come from places all over like Harbor Freight Tools, Mohawk Valley Community College, and the Jervis Public Library to name a few.

If you have any personal protective equipment you would like to donate, you can contact Rome Memorial Hospital at (315) 338-7222.