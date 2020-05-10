Rome pizza shop employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department says an employee of a pizzeria in Rome has tested positive for Hepatitis A, and the employee may have infected customers who recently ate food from the pizzeria.

According to the health department, if you consumed food from LaRoma’s Pizzeria located at 600 Floyd Ave. between April 27 and May 4, you must receive preventive treatment for Hepatitis A within 14 days of exposure.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

To get a Hepatitis A vaccination, please contact your health care provider or contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747 and press “1” to make an appointment.

If you consumed food from LaRoma’s Pizzeria between April 20 and April 26, the health department is asking you to monitor yourself for symptoms.

Below are the symptoms for Hepatitis A:

Yellow skin or eyes

Not wanting to eat

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Throwing up

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Feeling tired

The health department says symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days. The post exposure vaccine would not be effective for patrons who were exposed prior to April 27, 2020.

If you have any of these symptoms, contact the Oneida County Health Department or your healthcare provider.

