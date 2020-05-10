Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Rome pizza shop employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department says an employee of a pizzeria in Rome has tested positive for Hepatitis A, and the employee may have infected customers who recently ate food from the pizzeria.

According to the health department, if you consumed food from LaRoma’s Pizzeria located at 600 Floyd Ave. between April 27 and May 4, you must receive preventive treatment for Hepatitis A within 14 days of exposure.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure. 

To get a Hepatitis A vaccination, please contact your health care provider or contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747 and press “1” to make an appointment. 

If you consumed food from LaRoma’s Pizzeria between April 20 and April 26, the health department is asking you to monitor yourself for symptoms. 

Below are the symptoms for Hepatitis A:

  • Yellow skin or eyes 
  • Not wanting to eat
  • Upset stomach
  • Stomach pain
  • Throwing up 
  • Fever
  • Dark urine or light-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Feeling tired

The health department says symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days. The post exposure vaccine would not be effective for patrons who were exposed prior to April 27, 2020.

If you have any of these symptoms, contact the Oneida County Health Department or your healthcare provider.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected