Rome Police arrest man accused of stabbing another man on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Friday morning, the Rome Police Department arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of another man on Ann Street in Rome on Thursday.

Derrick Thomas Snell, 25, was taken into custody around 12:45 a.m. Friday and has been charged with assault.

On Thursday, Snell allegedly stabbed Jeremy Jaegers, 35, in his torso. Jaegers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rome Police say they were called to Ann Street on Thursday for a custody dispute and Snell and Jaegers are known to each other.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected