Rome Police arrest man accused of stabbing another man on Thursday

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Friday morning, the Rome Police Department arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of another man on Ann Street in Rome on Thursday.
Derrick Thomas Snell, 25, was taken into custody around 12:45 a.m. Friday and has been charged with assault.
On Thursday, Snell allegedly stabbed Jeremy Jaegers, 35, in his torso. Jaegers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rome Police say they were called to Ann Street on Thursday for a custody dispute and Snell and Jaegers are known to each other.
