Rome Police investigate infant death

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police are investigating the death of an infant Wednesday morning,

Police say they were called to an apartment at 306 South George Street Apartment 1 at 11:15 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant. When first responders from Am Care ambulance arrived they found a six-month-old infant they determined to be “beyond resuscitation.”

Police released no other information about the death., other than they are investigating, along with Child Advocacy Center, Oneida County Child Protective Services, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rome police said that will all unattended deaths they will wait for lab reports to come back before releasing a cause of death.

