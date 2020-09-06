Rome Police investigate racial slurs written on U-Haul truck

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after a U-Haul truck with racial slurs written on it was found in Rome Saturday morning. 

According to police, officers responded to First Street in Rome during the early morning hours of Saturday for reports of criminal mischief.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a U-Haul truck that had swastikas and racial slurs written on it. The truck also had one of its tires flattened. 

The victim who reported the incident was in legal possession of the truck when the incident occurred. 

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bryan Zoeckler at 315-339-7712.

