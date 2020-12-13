Rome Police investigating 3 separate reports of shots fired

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Rome are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in three separate shots fired incidents.

Police say all three shots fired incidents occurred late Saturday night and into the early portion of Sunday morning throughout the city of Rome.

Officers say they first received a call at 11:05 p.m. for reports of shots being fired near the 700 block of Croton St.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but police say they saw a light colored sedan leaving the area.

Then, at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Rome Police were called to the 1000 block of West Dominick St. for a second report of shots fired.

No injuries or damage to any property was reported at the scene.

Finally, shots rang out for a third time at approximately 1:42 a.m. in the area of 300 Park Drive Manor II.

Police responded to the scene and no injuries or damage were reported.

Rome Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call Commander Kevin James at 315-337-7715.