ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Just after 10 p.m., police responded to East Park Street, where they found a 19-year-old male had been shot in the arm. He said the shooting happened while he was stopped in his vehicle on the 200-block of Henry Street.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7716.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rome Police investigating a shooting on Henry Street
- New York lawmakers plan for Democratic National Convention
- WATCH: Breezy with any showers temporarily exiting this afternoon
- Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS
- 5 tips to for an impactful interview to land your next job
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App