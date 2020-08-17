Rome Police investigating a shooting on Henry Street

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to East Park Street, where they found a 19-year-old male had been shot in the arm. He said the shooting happened while he was stopped in his vehicle on the 200-block of Henry Street.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7716.