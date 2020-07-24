Rome Police investigating possible shots fired call

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were possibly fired.

On Thursday, just before 11:30 p.m., the Rome Police Department was called to the 400-block of Depeyster Street for a report of a man in the road firing a shotgun. When authorities arrived, the witnesses were uncooperative with authorities, however, the suspect is being described as a black male with a stocky build wearing a white T-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Rome Police Department at (315) 838-1902.