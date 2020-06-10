Rome police investigating shots fired call

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired to the 300-block of Matthew Street around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had left the area. A victim was also located by the police, but fled the scene as well.
Police were able to confirm that one shot was fired from a rifle, but no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call (315) 339-7712.
