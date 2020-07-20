Rome Police make arrest of man wanted on attempted murder charges

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, the Rome Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection with a near-fatal stabbing.

An officer recognized Roy C. Wright, 30, at a convenience store early Saturday morning. Wright was wanted on a warrant. The officer was able to take Wright into custody without incident.

Wright has been charged with attempted murder and gang assault from an incident that happened on June 19 on West Liberty Street, where Lowell Ferguson-Clark was stabbed.

Wright was arranged and taken to the Oneida County Jail. At the time he was arrested, Wright was out on bond on a weapons possession charge in Orange County, New York.