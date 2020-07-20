Rome Police make arrest of man wanted on attempted murder charges

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, the Rome Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection with a near-fatal stabbing.
An officer recognized Roy C. Wright, 30, at a convenience store early Saturday morning. Wright was wanted on a warrant. The officer was able to take Wright into custody without incident.
Wright has been charged with attempted murder and gang assault from an incident that happened on June 19 on West Liberty Street, where Lowell Ferguson-Clark was stabbed.
Wright was arranged and taken to the Oneida County Jail. At the time he was arrested, Wright was out on bond on a weapons possession charge in Orange County, New York.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Water main break in Camillus shuts down part of Route 174
- Local lawmakers fear pandemic relief plan omits local governments
- Deputies investigate leads into who fired at Onondaga Co. detective
- TCAT adds route for neighbors to visit local parks
- WATCH: Not as hot and turning less humid with some sun this afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App