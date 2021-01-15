Rome Police seek public’s help in shots-fired case

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police are looking for help in their investigation of a shots fired case.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:09 p.m. in the 700 block of West Dominick Street. Police responded to a cll of multiple shots fired at that location. They did not find a shooting victim at the scene, but a business and a car were damaged by gunfire.

Police ask if you have a security camera or doorbell camera in the area to please check the video for anything that can help police.

If you have video or information that can help rome Police on this case, call them at (315)339-7715 or

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477. All calls are kept confidential.