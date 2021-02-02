Rome police seize two stolen handguns at ‘music video shoot’

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police responded Saturday afternoon to a call about suspicious activity going on at the Shop Right Market, located at 300 East Bloomfield Street.

Officers were told a music video was being recorded at the store. Police discovered that two loaded 9 mm handguns were being used in the production of the music video. Turns out both guns were stolen. One was reported stolen in Georgia, and the other was reported stolen in Onondaga County.

Charges are pending further investigation and forensic processing of the handguns.