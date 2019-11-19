Rome priest on leave after new sex abuse allegations surface

Closings
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has gone on administrative leave after new sex abuse allegations have surfaced.

The diocese tells NewsChannel 9 that Father Paul Angelicchio, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church and Transfiguration Church in Rome, has been named in a civil lawsuit, along with the diocese. It seeks monetary damages relating to the alleged sex abuse between 1980 and 1981.

Back in 2016, similar allegations from the late ‘80s were found to not be credible.

A review board with the Syracuse Catholic Diocese and the District Attorney’s office found no evidence of wrongdoing.

