Rome priest returns to active ministry; diocese ‘unable to substantiate’ sexual abuse allegations

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Allegations of child abuse against a Rome priest are not credible, according to a review board with the Syracuse Catholic Diocese.

Reverend Paul Angelicchio has returned to active ministry as pastor of Saint John the Baptist Church and Transfiguration Church in Rome.

He was placed on leave in November of 2019 while allegations accusing him of sexual abuse from 1980-1981 were being investigated.

The Syracuse Catholic Diocese released a statement saying that the review board found no evidence to “substantiate” the allegations against Father Angelicchio based on the information available.

Rev. Angelicchio was also accused of alleged sexual abuse in a different lawsuit, but the Onondaga District Attorney’s office found those accusations to also not be credible in August of 2019.

