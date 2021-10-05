Rome School District Extends Parent Transportation Survey until Oct 5th

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome City School District has extended their transportation survey until Tuesday October 5th. The survey was put out last Thursday to see how many parents are willing and able to bring their kids to school after the district had to transition to online learning until October 12th due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The district says they have 60 percent of the community responding to that survey and a reduction in student riders by 5 percent.

In a statement from Superintendent Peter Blake on the district’s website, he says quote:

“Every percentage that we can decrease ridership will assist in reducing the number of buses needed, which in turn can help make sure we don’t have an issue in the future and help solve some of the problems we have been facing with driver shortages to begin with.”

The link to the survey can be found at romecsd.org