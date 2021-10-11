Rome students to return to the classroom after a week of remote learning due to a bus driver shortage

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For a week, students in the Rome City School District were learning remotely. The district was forced to make that decision, due to a bus driver shortage that worsened when drivers either tested positive for COVID or had to be quarantined.

They’ll get back to some normalcy Tuesday.

“Tuesday, October 12th, the Rome School District will be fully in session once more,” said Rome Board of Education President, John Nash. “No more remote.”

It’s welcomed news. However, some students who rode the bus before, will now have their parents take them to school.

“We were able to condense some of our bus routes, so I think there was about 11 less routes that we need now based on the survey,” said Nash.

That survey was sent to parents to see if they could provide transportation for their children for the rest of the school year. Nash didn’t have exact numbers of how many families agreed to this, or how many bus drivers they now have.

In a letter, Superintendent Peter Blake posted that families would be notified if there were any changes to a student’s transportation schedule.

“It’s been difficult,” Nash added, “There’s a lot of things going on.”

Nash’s message to families: “We’re doing the best for your children. Please stay with us. We’re all in the same boat. We all want wants best for our children.”