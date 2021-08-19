Rome under a state of emergency after heavy rainfall

ROME (WSYR-TV) — Thursday night, Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo declared a State of Emergency for the city due to flooding issues occurring throughout the city as a result of heavy rainfall, swelling Lake Delta, the Mohawk River and Wood Creek.

Personnel from the Rome Fire and Police Departments are advising residents in the affected areas to evacuate immediately for their health and safety.

If you are unable to seek shelter with family or friends, the Rome City School District and the local Red Cross have opened a shelter at Rome Free Academy for those displaced as a result of the flooding.

Please contact the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7780 and directions will be provided.”