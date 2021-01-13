Rome Walmart temporarily closes

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is rolling out a health care pilot program for its employees that will come up with a curated list of high quality providers but offer fewer choices than under the current plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Walmart announced Wednesday that it would temporarily close its Supercenter store at 5815 Rome-Taberg Road, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. The company said the store would re-open at 7 a.m. Friday.

A news release says the closing will allow the nation’s largest retail chain to utilize a third party cleaning company to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. Walmart says its associates will also use the time to restock the store.

The news release did not specify a reason for the action. In its statement, Walmart said:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

NewsChannel 9/localsyr.com reached out to a Walmart spokesman for additional information. The company says the action was based on proprietary data from its stores that leads it to make decisions about stores that need extra time for deep cleaning and restocking.

