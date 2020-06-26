Rome woman facing assault charges after injuring her seven-week-old son

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome woman is facing assault charges after her seven-week-old was injured while in her custody.
On June 25, Kayla M. Pett, 19, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of assault in the second degree after a child abuse investigation. The Rome Police Department had been investigating Pett after a seven-week-old was treated for a broken arm and leg.
The child was placed in protective custody.
The Rome Police department now confirms that Pett is the child’s mother.
Pett was arranged and $2,500 bail was set.
