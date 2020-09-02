Rome woman facing multiple charges after drugs, guns found in vehicle after traffic stop

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rome woman is facing multiple charges after drugs and guns were found in her vehicle after it was stopped on the Thruway in Rensselaer County.

On August 29, Alexis E. Miranda, 25, of Rome, was stopped by State Police on the Thruway for a traffic violation. A search of her vehicle found over 10 grams of heroin, along with four guns and ammunition. All of the guns had the serial numbers scratched, and were loaded.

Miranda did not have a pistol permit and she was taken into custody. She is facing multiple charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Miranda was arraigned on the Town of Schodack Court and was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail on $20,000 bond.