Ronald McDonald House celebrating ‘Christmas in July’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York is celebrating “Christmas in July” and encouraging community members to collect and donate items from its wish list. All items will help support the many guest families with seriously ill children that travel to Syracuse for medical care and rely on the CNY Ronald McDonald House as a comfortable place to stay. With many families to serve, there is a high demand for everyday items.

This year, the nonprofit’s wish list focuses on household items of immediate need to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of guest families. Items include, but are not limited to:

Household items: meal prep/to-go containers, food prep gloves, hand soap, disinfectant wipes and plastic utensils (individually wrapped).

Food and drink items: bottled water, K-Cup pods, nondairy creamer and sugar packets.

Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Price Chopper, Target, Amazon, Grubhub, Instacart and local restaurants in Syracuse.

To view the complete “Christmas in July” wish list, visit rmhcny.org. All donations must be new and unopened to safeguard the health of the seriously ill children the organization serves.

Donations can be dropped off contact-free on Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CNY Ronald McDonald House at 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. For alternate drop-off times, contact Catherine Cross at ccross@rmhcny.org or 315-476-1027.

Community members can also purchase items from the CNY Ronald McDonald House’s Amazon Wish List. The list includes larger items and a wider selection of household products, food items, toys and supplies. Donations purchased through Amazon will be delivered directly to the CNY Ronald McDonald House.

Press release courtesy of Ronal McDonald House Charities