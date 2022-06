JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The roof collapsed at a home on Apulia Road early Sunday morning.

According to the Jamesville Fire Chief, a passerby called in the fire at about 4 a.m. When crews got there, there were flames coming from the home. The roof collapsed.

There were four fire departments battling flames, and the was out in about 45 minutes.

The chief said, the home was being remodeled so there was no one there at the time. There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.