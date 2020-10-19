Ropes team rescues injured man on Cascadilla Creek Gorge Trail

Courtesy of the Ithaca Fire Department

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Fire Department’s ropes rescue team was in action Sunday afternoon after a man was injured on the Cascadilla Creek Gorge Trail.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a passerby found the injured man on the trail and called 911. The Ithaca Fire Department, Ithaca Police Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Environmental Health, and Cornell Police and EMS were all dispatched to the scene.

One rescue crew hiked up the trail from Stewart Avenue, while another crew came down from Cascadilla Hall on Cornell’s campus.

The injured man was found midway on the trail, and was semi-responsive when crews arrived.

It took about two hours to get the man out of the gorge, and he was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

  • Courtesy of the Ithaca Fire Department
  • Courtesy of the Ithaca Fire Department
  • Courtesy of the Ithaca Fire Department

