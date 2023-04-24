Rosamond Gifford Zoo Asian Elephant twins turn six-months-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double dose of cuteness and celebration for the Asian Elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The twin elephants Yaad and Tukada are now six months old as of Monday, April 24, after being born nine hours apart on October 24 last year.

It’s a huge milestone for the growing elephants who have been captivating Central New Yorkers and the world for months.

The first year of life for elephant calves is crucial and since being born, the twins have doubled in size, weighing both nearly 500 pounds, and are starting to be more independent.

Enjoy photos that NewsChannel 9 caught of the elephant twins at the zoo today.