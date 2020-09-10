Rosamond Gifford Zoo breaks ground on new animal health center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animals need healthcare too and now they are getting it at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.
Onondaga County Exec. Ryan McMahon joined zookeepers on Thursday morning to break ground on a new animal health center.
Some of the $7.5 million investment — which was approved two years ago — is now going toward medical equipment.
The old clinic was state of the art when it was first built back in the 1980s, but it’s time for a change.
They expect the clinic project to be complete in July.
