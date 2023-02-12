SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo got to celebrate Valentine’s Day early!

On Sunday, February 12 animals at the Zoo participated in an enrichment activity called “Sweet Treats” where they received Valentine’s treats and received kind cards for the public to watch.

All day long, guests listened to informative Keeper Chats, while watching our animals receive special Valentine treats and heart-shaped enrichment items.

Each enrichment gift is specific to the animal receiving it, and the Zoo’s keepers provided context for each animal’s Valentine’s gifts. Popular animals, such as the Humboldt penguins, Asian elephants, and Komodo dragons, were featured throughout the day in this event.

Keepers presented enrichment items to animals throughout the day, ensuring that guests didn’t miss out on seeing their favorite critters receive their Valentines.

Guests got to photograph and videotape animals receiving Valentine-themed enrichments at the event that spotlighted the zoo’s enrichment program while celebrating the holiday.

Enrichment means offering the animals new sights, sounds, smells and experiences to elicit their natural behaviors.

The following animals got to participate in the “Sweet Treats” enrichment activities:

Stanley Blue Cranes

Amur Tiger

Siamangs

Giant Pacific Octopus

Humboldt Penguins

Andean Bear

Red River Hog

Asian Elephants

Komodo Dragon

Pictures of the animals with their presents were provided by Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.