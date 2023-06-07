SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looks like a visit to see the baby elephant twins and koalas will have to wait.

If you had any plans of heading to the zoo today, you will have to raincheck as the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will not be open.

The Zoo announced on its Twitter page that it will be closed today due to the poor air quality.

This comes from the Canadian wildfire smoke from wildfires in the province of Quebec that have moved down into Northern and Central New York, causing the air quality index to increase significantly.

To keep the zoo guests, workers and animals safe, the zoo is closed to make sure everyone stays healthy and happy.

For those who want to visit but don’t know when its safe to do so, check the Zoo’s Facebook and Twitter for updates as they monitor the conditions for the remainder of the week.