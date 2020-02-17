Rosamond Gifford Zoo helps kids overcome fear of doctors with Teddy Bear Clinic

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo hosted another Teddy Bear Clinic, which is a chance for kids to bring their stuffed animals in for a check up.
This helps children watch the not-so-scary steps that doctors take to make sure people stay healthy.
“As soon as they come in, they’re a little cautious, a little nervous, but then, you know, as soon as I’m able to kind of start talking to them and figuring out what’s wrong with their stuffed animal, they start to open up,” said Dr. Brittany Gandy, a resident physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “And by the end, they’re really appreciative of being able to see things and not be as scared.”
Doctors from St. Joseph’s Hospital made sure that any stuffed animals who needed a little extra care were given the first aid they needed.
The event also helped children learn more about healthcare.
