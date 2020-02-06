Rosamond Gifford Zoo holding Aid for Australia events this weekend

Asian elephant matriarch, Siri, holds an Australian flag in support of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s #AidforAus campaign. (Courtesy of Rosamond Gifford Zoo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will be holding Aid for Australia events this Saturday and Sunday.

Their campaign to aid Australian wildlife in the bushfires has raised over $10,000 so far.

The zoo has planned to hold the second Aid for Australia days this Saturday and Sunday. These events will raise money and awareness for the Australian wildlife.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s AAZK chapter has been selling shirts, hoodies and bracelets to benefit the Bushfires Emergency Wildlife Fund that was created by Zoos Victoria.

Zoos Victoria has veterinary and animal care teams in Australia to rescue, treat and rehabilitate the injured animals.

“We have had a great response to this campaign,” said Zoo Director Ted Fox. “We’re seeing a big demand for the t-shirts and hoodies, and for information about the impact of the fires on Australian wildlife.”

This weekend, AAZK will be selling shirts for $15, hoodies for $30 and bracelets for $2. They will also be holding special keeper chats that will feature animals that are native to Australia.

The event will also include scavenger hunts, coloring stations and information about the bushfires and the rescue efforts.

According to Fox, two of the collection managers, Ashley Sheppard and April Zimpel, came up with the idea for the campaign after getting questions from visitors who wanted to help.

“Our Australian partner, Zoos Victoria, not only has boots on the ground rescuing and treating animals affected by the fires, they will also be involved in restoring animal habitats that have been destroyed in this disaster,” said Sheppard.

Bushfires are usually expected during the Australian summer season, which runs from November through January. However, this season’s fires have gone on a lot longer and over more area than before, according to Sheppard.

According to a press release from the zoo, over 27 million acres have been burned and more than one billion animals have died. There have also been more than 30 human deaths related to the fires.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo plans on raising money through this campaign for several more months.

“As more people see the shirts and hoodies, interest keeps growing, so we want to keep it going as long as we can,” said Fox.

AAZK has been able to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the shirt and hoodie sales to the Bushfires Emergency Wildlife Fund. This is because of their apparel sponsor The Print Hub.

Those who cannot come to the zoo can order online by clicking here.

If you would like to donate directly to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, click here.

Read below for the full schedule of events:

#AidforAUS Weekend



Saturday & Sunday



10:30 a.m. – Amur Tiger Enrichment and Keeper Chat



11:00 a.m. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kimberley rock monitor



11:30 a.m. – Cora the Rescue Dog Meet and Greet



12:00 p.m. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Blue-tongued skink and Bearded dragon



1:00 p.m. – Small Mammal Keeper Chat



1:30 p.m. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kookaburra



2:00 p.m. – Australian Species Keeper Chat – Kimberley rock monitor



2:30 p.m. – Bactrian camel Keeper Chat



3:00 p.m. – Hamilton the San Clemente Island Goat Meet and Greet

